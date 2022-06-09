Tuckerton closes fire department following state probe

TUCKERTON — The borough will rely on other fire departments for emergency calls after its officials ordered Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 to cease all operations immediately.

The fire department's operations were officially stopped during a special Borough Council meeting Thursday, where the governing body officially suspended its operations after the borough was sent a letter from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. The state agency has been probing the department, finding it is unable to safely and adequately provide fire protection services for the borough.

While the fire department's future remains unclear, both the West Tuckerton Fire Company and Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company in neighboring Little Egg Harbor Township will cover for the sidelined firefighters. The Ocean County fire coordinator will continue to assess the situation, Mayor Susan Marshall said during Thursday's meeting.

The decision to suspend the fire department was difficult, Marshall said, complimenting each of its 12 members for being valuable volunteers, but necessary to uphold public safety.

"The mayor and council will not allow the Borough of Tuckerton to be unsafe, and we will take action when it is not," she said.

The fire department, with its headquarters on Green Street in the center of the borough, was founded in 1895, Chief Dale Eggert said Thursday. Since its inception, no records indicate it has been closed by the local government prior to this.

A majority of the public attending Thursday's meeting didn't agree with Marshall.

Twenty to 25 people, nearly a dozen of whom were fire department members, attended the meeting. In a heated public portion, nearly a dozen condemned the council's choice, claiming it stemmed from a political agenda.

"I want to congratulate you on one of the stupidest things I've ever heard of," said resident Robert Grant.

On Tuesday, the fire department received a letter from Borough Clerk Jenny Gleghorn notifying it of the suspension, informing its leaders that the decision was made based on a letter from DCA's Division of Fire Safety. The division, based on its study, found that Tuckerton's public would be unsafe if the fire department continued operating, noting what it says was "non-compliance with certain rules and standards on fire protection," according to Gleghorn's letter.

Since Gleghorn's letter was sent, the fire department has been stripped of its trucks and other equipment.

DCA spokesperson Tammori Petty-Dixon responded to a request for comment Thursday but did not provide further information about the issue.

The fire department has been accused by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development of failing tests for its equipment. Last month, it said the accusations led to a $24,500 fine from the agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

