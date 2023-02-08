CORBIN CITY — A member of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company suffered a "severe medical event" that caused a car crash on Feb. 3.

The firefighter was returning from fighting a chimney blaze on Route 50 when the accident happened, officials said on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Route 50 in the city around 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., the department was informed that a motor vehicle crash happened in the 200 block of Route 50, officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

Firefighters arriving at the scene of the crash and found that it involved one of their members that was returning from extinguishing the chimney fire.

Firefighters did not release the member's name.

Company firefighters and Upper Township Emergency Medical Services worked to revive the Tuckahoe department member. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, and remained in the intensive care unit on Monday, firefighters said.

Firefighters did not release details about what caused the medical emergency.

Doctors say the department member will likely have a long recovery, but they're "optimistic" about his condition improving, officials said.