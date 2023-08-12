EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After almost 12 years of crafting brews in South Jersey, Tuckahoe Brewing Company will close in November, said Tim Hannah, one of the original owners of the company.

"It is true," said Hannah on Saturday. "Our lease is up on Nov. 30, so we decided not to reup on the lease. We will close for good at that point."

Hannah said the group of owners has put a lot of time and devotion into Tuckahoe Brewing but want to focus on other things, like spending time with their families.

Tuckahoe Brewing Company first got its license to brew in December 2011. Since then, it has brewed hundreds of beers. Locals and people across the nation have enjoyed Tuckahoe Brewing Company's beers, like their Quatrain Indian Pale Ale, Sunshine Blonde Ale and Steel Mantown Porter.

"Part of our story is that we started out as just four friends originally," said Hannah. "We're going out the same way we came in."

Hannah said a closing party will be planned for the future, although details will be determined at a later date. But they intend to thank the people who have worked for them and the people who have enjoyed their beers.