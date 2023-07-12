EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines customers traveling from Atlantic City International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport using the Landline bus service can now check in, go through security at ACY and board the bus on the secure side of the airport.

Under the plan, passengers who use this service will not have to go through security in Philadelphia.

Previously, travelers who checked in at ACY and took the Landline service would then have to go through security at Philadelphia.

The change is a result of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's recent approval of airside-to-airside transportation.

"This unlocks access to the world," Nick Johnson, an executive at Landline, said at an event at ACY on Wednesday.

Johnson said the service will be important for local business travelers and has the potential to attract worldwide tourism.

While the concept of bus systems between airports isn't new, Johnson said, the service being "fully sterile and secure" is the first of its kind.

When customers arrive at ACY, they check in with American Airlines as if they were checking in for a flight, then proceed through security. Then, they wait at the gate for the bus to transport them to Philadelphia, where they can go straight to their gate.

There are three 35-person buses to Philadelphia each day, at 6:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

The bus times coincide with the bulk of American Airlines flight times out of Philadelphia.

Johnson said traffic patterns are monitored and bus times can be adjusted accordingly.

"This will open new doors for tourism," said Larry Sieg, president of Visit AC, at the event.

"It was a nice bus ride, and it was very comfortable," said Amelia Chalhoub, who used the service Monday when she flew from Houston.

Chalhoub was waiting for the 4:20 p.m. bus with her two children, who were flying from Philadelphia back to Houston.

"It was definitely convenient," Chalhoub said.

Nathan Wilson, of Rochester, New York, was also waiting for the bus. He said he didn't realize at first that he had booked the bus, rather than a flight, but that it was an enjoyable experience.

"It was super comfortable, and the whole bus kind of felt like business class on a plane," Wilson said.

To use the service, customers book their flight through American Airlines as normal, and look for a connection to or from PHL that says "operated by The Landline Company," according to the American Airlines website.

“This program streamlines the passenger experience and enables travelers to seamlessly travel out of a large international airport conveniently by going through our security screening process from a smaller international airport,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for Philadelphia International Airport, said in a statement.

“We have put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times," Spero said.

More than 30,000 people have used the service so far at ACY, Lehigh Valley International Airport and Philadelphia.