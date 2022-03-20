Trying to find a home in Atlantic City? You might be out of luck.

ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Lazorko, 62, has lived in the Chelsea Village Apartments for more than seven years — and not by choice.

It’s because rental prices have continuously increased across the United States. The Jersey Shore is no exception.

The average rent in Atlantic City has increased 23% from last year, according to data from Zumper, a web platform for renters, landlords and property managers.

“Every time you turn around, the rent is going up,” said Lazorko. “I can’t even think about moving into some of the places because I can’t even afford it.”

Limited affordable housing options in the area, especially for renters, accompanied by the recent increase in rent prices across the United States, have Lazorko and her husband locked in to their two-bedroom apartment.

Lina Hong, 28, is an investor in Atlantic City who has lived here for more than 20 years. She and her family own several short- and long-term rental properties in the city.

Stockton panel sees wine-like future for cannabis tourism in New Jersey GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — If you legalize it, they will come, especially if they have somewhere to…

“There are less houses available for sale now compared to two years ago,” said Hong, adding buyers have benefited from low interest rates in recent years, which also contributes to the housing shortage.

“Landlords are becoming more cautious to rent their properties due to the no-eviction law in N.J. during the pandemic. Many of them have lost a lot of money because they couldn’t collect rent,” she said. “Therefore, there are less rentals being put on the market. The ones that are on the market will be screening the tenants very carefully.”

The cost of shelter inflated nationally 4.7% from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Residents like Lazorko have been struggling to make ends meet when it comes to paying rent and are “absolutely looking” for assistance.

Lazorko has worked at ShopRite full time since she moved into her apartment in 2015 and said rent is “outrageous,” especially for seniors.

Sixty-five percent of occupied housing units in Atlantic City are renter-occupied, according to Zumper.

The city has several rental assistance programs, including a short-term COVID-19 rental/mortgage relief program that could provide up to six months of aid to residents. The program, announced earlier this month by Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s administration, is in partnership with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.

Hong said the city should provide subsidies for residents to help with their rental income and grants to investors to build properties for long-term renters so they can give them a more attractive option, noting “there are many vacant lots available, but no one is willing to do it without an incentive.”

Lazorko has applied for other rental assistance programs in the past, including a state-funded short-term general rental relief program six months ago and food stamps. She was approved for three months of rental assistance but did not hear back from the state when she applied for an extension.

Many residents said the strict requirements for these assistance programs kill their chances for eligibility.

“I think there should be more programs and they should lower their expectations,” said Lazorko. She said she was also denied food stamp assistance because the income she makes from ShopRite is over the allocated household income “by so little.”

The maximum income before taxes applicants need to be under is $25,142 for singles and $33,874 for a two-person household, according to data on the U.S. government’s official benefits website.

Although Lazorko lives with her husband, he is retired and currently not working, which makes her situation more challenging.

Lazorko and other residents like Alonzo Blakely, 38, agree rent in the city needs to be more affordable.

“There’s really not a lot of options, and there’s absolutely not enough programs. We need more,” said Blakely, who works a full-time job as an assistant project engineer.

Blakely pays $1,350 a month for a studio apartment for himself and his son in the Uptown area of the city.

The fair-market value for a studio or efficiency in Atlantic City is $946 per month, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The fair-market value for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,407.

“Everything is full. I’ve been looking for a new spot for over three months now,” said Blakely, who moved from Atlanta to Atlantic City eight years ago.

Atlantic City announces rental, mortgage assistance programs for residents The COVID-19 Short Term Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance programs are funded by a Co…

Blakely said if it wasn’t for his son, he would have moved out of state by now.

Data from Zumper put Chelsea as the most expensive neighborhood in the city, where average rent can be as high as $14,000 a month.

Renters in the area have limited options as the city’s tourist season starts soon and short-term rentals rule its residential areas.

“I admit that it becomes more difficult for residents to find adequate housing due to the boom of short-term rentals. If you do it right, the money you make from short-term rentals is just much more than long-term rentals,” Hong said.

Short-term rental sites like Airbnb have more than 300 listings on the island.

Only 27.2% of housing units in the city are owner-occupied, according to Census data from 2015-19, which leaves residents scavenging for affordable housing.

Many homeowners live in other places during the offseason, and enjoy their beach homes when the summer comes around.

Entrepreneurs, developers and city investors also play a factor in the lack of housing, buying residential properties to turn into businesses in residential areas.

“I don’t agree with some investors who evict people with the sole purpose of converting the property to short-term rentals,” said Hong, who said the majority of her renters are long term and work in the casinos. “Not everything is about money. This is about morality and knowing people’s homes are at stake here.”

Hong said the real estate market in Atlantic City has gotten “a lot better” in terms of property value due to these new investors bringing in money to develop homes.

“The only way that there will be more affordable long-term rentals is if there are more properties on the market for rent,” Hong said.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.