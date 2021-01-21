Trump Plaza to be demolished Feb. 17

ATLANTIC CITY — After months of planning, the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is set to be demolished Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday at a news conference at city hall.
The announcement came days after an auction to push the button to implode the former casino was called off when the building's owner, Carl Icahn, expressed safety concerns.
“This implosion will affect the surrounding neighborhood,” fire Chief Scott Evans during a news conference, adding there will be specific areas that are exclusion zones, evacuation zones and areas where residents must stay indoors.
“It will affect several blocks,” Evans said.
Evans said that sections of the Boardwalk will be closed several days in advance of the planned demolition. Some businesses may have to close during that time.
The auction was being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. Bids to the auction were at $175,000 prior to it being called off.
Small: “That date will be February 17, 9 o’clock in the morning.”— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) January 21, 2021
Once the auction was canceled, Icahn pledged to donate the $175,000 to the organization himself.
Icahn submitted plans to demolish the building in the summer, but the city's idea to make an auction of it was done without his support. Continued disputes between the two parties led to the eventual cancellation of the auction.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
