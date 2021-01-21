 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump Plaza to be demolished Feb. 17
0 comments
featured

Trump Plaza to be demolished Feb. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino

Demolition continues on the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Thursday Dec 17, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

ATLANTIC CITY — After months of planning, the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is set to be demolished Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday at a news conference at city hall. 

The announcement came days after an auction to push the button to implode the former casino was called off when the building's owner, Carl Icahn, expressed safety concerns.

“This implosion will affect the surrounding neighborhood,” fire Chief Scott Evans during a news conference, adding there will be specific areas that are exclusion zones, evacuation zones and areas where residents must stay indoors.

“It will affect several blocks,” Evans said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Evans said that sections of the Boardwalk will be closed several days in advance of the planned demolition. Some businesses may have to close during that time.

The auction was being held to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. Bids to the auction were at $175,000 prior to it being called off. 

Once the auction was canceled, Icahn pledged to donate the $175,000 to the organization himself.

Icahn submitted plans to demolish the building in the summer, but the city's idea to make an auction of it was done without his support. Continued disputes between the two parties led to the eventual cancellation of the auction.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News