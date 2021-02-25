ATLANTIC CITY — The rubble from the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which was demolished last week, will not be used for artificial reefs despite initial hopes.

"It appeared to me that there was very little usable material and it would not be feasible or worthwhile to try and separate any usable material out of the rubble," John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club, said in an email.

Lewis was contacted by the Sportfishing Fund, a nonprofit that finances artificial reef building, and was told the nonprofit had spoken to the demolition company in charge of last week's implosion of the Plaza about getting some of the rubble. If usable, the rubble could have been added to existing artificial reefs to help sustain marine life.