Trump Plaza

Workers remove some of the rubble from the implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Feb. 17.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The rubble from the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which was demolished last week, will not be used for artificial reefs despite initial hopes.

"It appeared to me that there was very little usable material and it would not be feasible or worthwhile to try and separate any usable material out of the rubble," John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club, said in an email.

Lewis was contacted by the Sportfishing Fund, a nonprofit that finances artificial reef building, and was told the nonprofit had spoken to the demolition company in charge of last week's implosion of the Plaza about getting some of the rubble. If usable, the rubble could have been added to existing artificial reefs to help sustain marine life.

In January, a tug boat, a push boat and a barge were sunk about 5 miles off Beach Haven to expand the Little Egg Harbor Reef, a project more than six months in the making.