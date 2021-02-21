Trump Plaza implosion donations help Boys & Girls Club with scholarship, enrichment programs

Mostly an afterschool program, the club opened up to kids at 3 p.m. before the pandemic. But with virtual learning, it expanded its hours in September to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers three meals a day, plus snacks. Longer hours required more staffing — it employs about 50 city residents, and the nearly $200,000 donation is helping sustain the new operating model.

With on-site virtual schooling, the club has also upgraded its internet bandwidth, provided noise-canceling headphones and trained its staff to navigate GoGuardian, an internet software company used for virtual learning.

The club has more than 3,000 members, according to Torrie Garvin, chief operations officer.

In two years or so, Garvin wants to assess any lasting effects virtual learning had on children and the impact the club had on them during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have no idea how some of our kids would maintain and keep up (with school) without what the club is offering, between food and internet access, and we probably won’t see the impact for the next few years,” he said. “Being that so many programs in schools are closed, a great numbers of kids are going to fall behind (in their) academics.”

The funds also help maintain enrichment programs offered at the club, such as culinary classes.