Trump Plaza implosion brings crowds to all parts of the city

At 9:08, the boom went off, followed by loud crackles. Within seconds, the casino was gone, falling on top of itself like a house of cards.

Some cheered, others clapped.

"It's outta there!" one man yelled from the parking lot next to Ducktown.

It wasn't all cheerful, though.

"It's hard for us," said Dani Summerson, a 17-year Plaza employee who met her husband, Mark, at the casino. "It's good memories for us. I know a lot of people are happy it's coming down, but for us, it's sad."

For 27-year-old Sarah Wilson, the moment was bittersweet. Her father, who died in 2018, was a 20-year employee. She came to the beach wearing a Trump Plaza jacket, shirt and hat from the 1987 bout between Mike Tyson and Tyrell Biggs. All were her father's.

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino made its mark during 30 years in operation There was a time, during its 30 years as a casino, that Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino brought…

"(It was) kind of like watching my childhood explode a little bit," the Mays Landing resident said. "When I was little, it was all sparkly and pretty and ostentatious. (It was) like magic, like a palace. I thought it was the coolest place."

By 9:15 a.m., many of the cars had left Bader Field. A few stayed back for a few more selfies. By 9:30 a.m., police asked the last of the public to leave the premises.