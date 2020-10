Trump parade drives through Cape May Sunday

CAPE MAY — A car parade of President Donald Trump supporters drove through the city Sunday.

“Today through Cape May, there was a ‘Trump’ car parade organized by unknown persons — which originated from out of town,” according to a post on the city police's Facebook page. “Officers conducted traffic control in town in order to ensure the of (sic) safety of all motoring public and parade participants. We were not involved in sanctioning the event or participating in the event.”

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to police to see if any charges were filed in connection to the event.

A just over two-minute video posted to Twitter earlier Monday shows dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles beeping as they are driven down a roadway. It is unclear from the video which road the parade is on.

Many of the vehicles had American flags and Trump flags attached, the video shows. There is also a fire trunk involved, but it is unclear if it belongs to a local department.

This is at least the second car parade in recent weeks promoting Trump in South Jersey.