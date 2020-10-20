Trump car parade to drive through Middle Township this weekend

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A parade of supporters of President Donald Trump is set to drive through the township this weekend.
The parade is set for Sunday at noon, according to the parade’s organizer, Brian McDowell. Participants are asked to start assembling at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 102 South Main Street in Cape May Court House.
When the parade begins, the national anthem will be played and then motorcycles will lead the group, McDowell said. The parade route include Route 9 South, Indian Trail Road, Shunpike Road, Dias Creek Road, Hand Avenue, Route 47, Route 83, Dennisville Road, County Route 550, back on Route 9, then a back to the starting point.
The rain date for the parade is set for noon Nov. 1.
This is at least the third parade of its kind in South Jersey in recent weeks, including.
On Sunday, the parade drove through Cape May. Earlier this month, a similar parade drove through Pleasantville in Atlantic County.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
