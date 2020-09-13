Residents of Mullica Township participated in a boat parade Sunday to show support for President Donald Trump, law enforcement and the military.
Marcy Kurz, 45, has lived in the township for the last 17 years. She’s a proud Republican and wanted to show her support. So two weeks ago she made a Facebook page for the event and at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, 75 boats, a handful of jet skis and a couple hundred neighbors came together on the Mullica River.
“It’s hard to get to a boat parade, so I said if I can’t get to one, I’ll just make one for us on the Mullica River,” Kurz said. “I didn’t expect to have the turnout (we did).”
The boats convened at the Lower Bank Bridge and to get things started, Kurz played the national anthem from her boat. Everyone then proceeded on a slow cruise downstream to Chestnut Neck Landing with American and Trump 2020 flags streaming.
“I wanted this to be more of a community thing,” Kurz said. “To show how our community is really rallying around the president and what he stands for.”
She said people waved from houses, docks and beaches as they passed and there were more people waiting at the landing to greet the boats at around 12:30 p.m. when they arrived. After the parade, the boaters split up with some going out on the bay and others heading up the Bass River to Breezes Dock Bar and Grill.
Sharing a boat with Kurz on Sunday was Trump supporter Joe Wiessner, 53, of Hammonton.
“As much support as we could show the United States, the news media and the president, we want to show that support,” Wiessner said. “The news is skewed in such a way that there’s limited support for the president when in fact there’s tremendous support for the president.”
He said the parade couldn’t have been better and described it as a way for like-minded people to gather and exchange good will and camaraderie.
“You typically don’t own a boat if you’re not someone being able to generate prosperity on your own,” Wiessner said. “The people that produce get a platform to display their patriotism. Without us, there’s no safety systems in place. All those tax dollars go toward the safety net for so many.”
Kurz was glad about how well the day went.
“It was nice and very patriotic,” she said. “We had very pretty weather, nobody sank. That was the most important part.
“With all the negativity that’s out there, we like to do as many positive things as we can,” Kurz said.
