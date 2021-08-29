Trucking school to pay Atlantic City $1,040 a month to operate at Bader Field

A trucking school can now operate at Bader Field, after City Council approved a revocable, three-year lease agreement Wednesday night that can be ended should a major development deal become final.

The Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC was the only bidder on a request for proposals to operate a school there, city officials said. The school will pay the city $1,040 per month plus 3% of profits.

If an opportunity to develop Bader Field comes up, however, the city has the right to terminate the agreement “at any time upon thirty (30) days written notice," according to the lease.

"These are two young Atlantic City kids who have done well and are looking to give back to the community," Mayor Marty Small said Sunday of trucking school owners Umar Shannon and Lorenzo Smith. "They reached out to me early September last year ... and obviously we had to go through a process."

The goal is to provide an opportunity for good jobs to Atlantic City residents, Small said.

"We are in discussions with CRDA to assist with funding (for residents to attend the school)," Small said. "We're exited to get started."

The school registered as a business with the state on Aug. 20.