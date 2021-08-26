Trucking school to pay Atlantic City $1,040 a month to lease Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — A trucking school can now operate at Bader Field, after City Council approved a revocable, three-year lease agreement Wednesday night.
Under the lease, the Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC, the only bidder on a request for proposals to operate a school there, will pay the city $1,040 per month plus 3% of profits.
The school, which registered as a business with the state Aug. 20 and was the only bidder to respond to a request for proposals to open a trucking school there, has a three-year lease.
Since closing as an airport in 2006, the 150-acre site has long been used for music, food and ethnic festivals and city events. It also was the site of multiple food distribution drives for unemployed workers earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has repeatedly tried either selling the land, the largest undeveloped tract in the city, or soliciting proposals for major developments there.
According to the lease, if a major development option becomes available for Bader Field, the city has the right to terminate the agreement "at any time upon thirty (30) days written notice."
Councilwoman LaToya Dunston said she was confused about why the city is charging the school $1,040 per month when other groups use city property for a token $1 payment, such as the Soldier's Home.
"I'm still confused why we went out to bid," Dunston said.
"We did this because it was considered a concession or money-making venture on city property," said city Solicitor Matthew Sykes. "It required some profit for the city."
Sykes said the city did not request a specific amount.
"We released a request for proposals and left it to the companies to propose an amount," Sykes said.
Dunston asked whether city residents would still get discounts, as discussed in earlier meetings.
A discount was not part of the lease agreement, Sykes said, but verbal agreements with company representatives have not been withdrawn.
No one from the trucking company spoke at the online meeting, and registered agent Lorenzo Smith could not be immediately reached Thursday.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz said it is a good interim use for the land, as it requires no major structures to be built and can train people without college degrees for good-paying jobs.
"They are using the lanes and will bring in a trailer building," Kurtz said.
One of the nation's earliest airports, Bader Field was city-owned, opened in 1910 and closed permanently Sept. 30, 2006. Accidents impacting the local neighborhood led to the drive to close it.
The 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act authorized a five-year takeover by the state and awarded direct fiscal oversight of the resort — Bader Field included — to the state Department of Community Affairs.
Also in 2016, the city put the field up for auction with a minimum bid of $155 million. The resort received two bids for the land but ultimately rejected the offers.
