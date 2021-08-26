Trucking school to pay Atlantic City $1,040 a month to lease Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — A trucking school can now operate at Bader Field, after City Council approved a revocable, three-year lease agreement Wednesday night.

Under the lease, the Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC, the only bidder on a request for proposals to operate a school there, will pay the city $1,040 per month plus 3% of profits.

The school, which registered as a business with the state Aug. 20 and was the only bidder to respond to a request for proposals to open a trucking school there, has a three-year lease.

Since closing as an airport in 2006, the 150-acre site has long been used for music, food and ethnic festivals and city events. It also was the site of multiple food distribution drives for unemployed workers earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has repeatedly tried either selling the land, the largest undeveloped tract in the city, or soliciting proposals for major developments there.

According to the lease, if a major development option becomes available for Bader Field, the city has the right to terminate the agreement "at any time upon thirty (30) days written notice."