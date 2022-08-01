Truck runs off Garden State Parkway near Marmora causing morning delays

UPPER TOWNSHIP — An overturned truck meant traffic delays on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway on Monday morning.

“It was like a complete stop,” said Cheryl Keenan, of Linwood, who was stuck in the delay a little after 10 a.m. She said it appeared that a vehicle swerved from the right lane and overturned. An image from the scene shows a truck resting on its side.

The delay began on the bridge over the Great Egg Harbor Bay connecting Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The accident took place at 9:32 a.m. near milepost 26, when a truck ran off the left side of the road and overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to Sgt. Philip Curry with the New Jersey State Police public information unit.

The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded, according to Chief Jay Newman, who said all lanes were cleared not long after the crash.

Keenan believed the truck was carrying road signs, such as those used around construction.

The accident took place north of Exit 25, leading to Ocean City and the Marmora section of Upper Township.