 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck fire in Dennis Township closes portion of Route 47

  • 0
Dennis Truck.jpg

A commercial truck sits besides Route 47 on Monday after firefighters say a blaze broke out inside the vehicle's cab around 6:30 p.m.

 Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company, provided

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Commuters on Route 47 had their evening drive on Monday disrupted by a commercial truck fire south of Washington Avenue.

Firefighters from both Dennisville and Ocean View responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. A large blaze was visible from the truck's cab. The truck's occupants evacuated safely, the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page Tuesday.

A photo the Fire Company posted to Facebook shows the truck haven been washed in what a appears to be a foam. It also shows heavy front-end damage to the truck from the blaze.

Inspira emergency medical services and State Police also helped firefighters on scene.

People are also reading…

Route 47 was closed both ways for about 40 minutes while the fire was extinguished and debris was cleared. 

No injuries were reported, the Fire Company said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford is laying off thousands of employees

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News