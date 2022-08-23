Truck fire in Dennis Township closes portion of Route 47

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Commuters on Route 47 had their evening drive on Monday disrupted by a commercial truck fire south of Washington Avenue.
Firefighters from both Dennisville and Ocean View responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. A large blaze was visible from the truck's cab. The truck's occupants evacuated safely, the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page Tuesday.
A photo the Fire Company posted to Facebook shows the truck haven been washed in what a appears to be a foam. It also shows heavy front-end damage to the truck from the blaze.
Inspira emergency medical services and State Police also helped firefighters on scene.
Route 47 was closed both ways for about 40 minutes while the fire was extinguished and debris was cleared.
No injuries were reported, the Fire Company said.
