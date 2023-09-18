ATLANTIC CITY — Part of the Atlantic City Expressway was temporarily shut down Monday as first responders removed a driver from a pickup truck, State Police said.
The truck crashed on the expressway’s westbound side next to the Atlantic City Convention Center at 11:09 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The single-vehicle accident trapped the driver, who suffered minor injuries, Curry said.
The westbound lanes were closed to allow first responders to reach the driver and remove the vehicle from the highway. The driver was then taken to AltantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Curry said.
A normal traffic pattern resumed around 11:50 a.m. once the crash site was cleared.
