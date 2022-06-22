Truck crashes on highway near Vineland

VINELAND — Morning commutes were interrupted by a truck crash on Route 55 near Vineland Wednesday, closing a portion of the highway for about four hours.
State Police first received reports of the single-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. The truck, which had an attached crane, was found overturned near milepost 31, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
No injuries to the truck's occupants were reported, and no other vehicles were affected by the crash. That portion of the highway reopened around 10:20 a.m., Goez said.
Crash investigators say a tire malfunction likely caused the vehicle to overturn. The truck was eventually removed from the crash site, Goez said.
