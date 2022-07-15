Truck crashes into woods off parkway in Egg Harbor Township

A box truck traveling north on the Garden State Parkway on Friday morning veered off the road near milepost 31.9 and struck a guardrail before continuing into the woods, State Police said.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, sustained minor injuries, Trooper Brandi Slota said.
The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m., Slota said.
The right lane remained closed Friday morning while the vehicle was being removed from the woods, Slota said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
