VINELAND — A pickup truck crashed into a car dealership off Delsea Drive on Friday morning, starting a fire that damaged the building.
A pickup truck slammed into the AG Auto Group at North Delsea Drive and Garden Road around 7 a.m., according to a report from NBC 10.
The television's helicopter caught images of the scene, showing that both the truck and dealership caught fire.
It was unknown on Friday morning if anyone was injured, NBC 10 reported.
Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
