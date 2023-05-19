VINELAND — A driver whose pickup truck crashed into a local car dealership early Friday was rescued by a Good Samaritan before being taken to a hospital, police said.

Brian Sheared, 44, of Newfield, Gloucester County, was riding in a 2018 Ram at 1:39 a.m. His car was traveling north on Delsea Drive when the vehicle ran off the road, police said in a news release.

The truck hit a guardrail in the northbound lanes, reentered the road and then hit a traffic light at Delsea Drive and West Garden Road. It then crossed over that intersection and went into the AG Auto Group in the 2300 block of North Delsea Drive, bursting into flames.

A Good Samaritan removed Sheared from the vehicle before he was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Late Friday morning, Sheared was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Charges have not been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

Witnesses with additional information can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4350.