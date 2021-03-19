 Skip to main content
Truck crashes into Middle Township home
Truck crashes into Middle Township home

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A pick-up truck crashing into a home Thursday afternoon left one injured, township police announced Friday.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a reporter motor vehicle accident on Reeds Beach Road in the Dias Creek section of Middle Township, police said. An investigation revealed that a truck, driven by 48-year-old Steven Anderson, of Franklinville, was traveling west on Reeds Beach Road when it slid across the center line and oncoming lane, hit a utility pole, hit the corner of a home on the 40 block of the road, and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

Neighboring homes also sustained minor property damage in the form of power and cable lines being pulled and removed as a result of the utility pole coming down, police said.

Anderson sustained a minor injury, police said; and the passenger of the truck, 44-year-old Christopher Watson, of Quinton, was not injured. Both refused medical treatment.

A resident was inside the home at the time of the crash, but was not injured, police said.

Anderson was issued a summons for careless driving.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

