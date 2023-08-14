VINELAND — Trout National — The Reserve, the project that combines golf legend Tiger Woods and Millville baseball icon Mike Trout, will provide a huge economic benefit to the city and the region, officials said.

Trout — center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, perennial All-Star and three-time American League MVP — announced plans for the course, located off Hance Bridge Road, on March 27.

Woods, winner of 15 majors, is bringing his company TGR Design to help plan the course. They are partnering with local developer John Ruga, owner of Northeast Precast, for the project.

Ruga did not respond to requests for comment.

“This will be a jewel for the city of Vineland,” Michael Fralinger, attorney for the project, said during a recent city Planning Board meeting. “We have some of the best experts in the world working on the project.”

Last month, the Planning Board approved an application for the construction of a 7,260-square-foot administration building, a 7,600-square-foot equipment building, a 3,870-square-foot storage and wash building, a 2,890-square-foot storage bin building, a 4,950-square-foot outpost building and a 940-square-foot pump station at the site.

“It’s amazing what happens when you get a facility like this,” Fralinger said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment for the City of Vineland that something like this can happen here.”

Fralinger said the design of the golf course and plans for the clubhouse are being worked on and that representatives of the project expect to be back in front of the Planning Board in about six months to get those approvals.

“The fact is, this project is exactly the type of active recreational development we want to encourage in the City of Vineland,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. “Having a world-class facility located in the city creates the potential for unlimited marketing opportunities and the ability to draw visitors from throughout the region to the city as an ecotourism destination.”

The course is expected to be open for member play in 2025.

The golf course is being built on the site of a former silica sand mine and is surrounded by forest and farmland.

Fralinger said facilities like this are tremendous economic drivers for the community, citing the impact that Murfield Village Golf Club had on Dublin, Ohio. Before the course was built in 1972, Fralinger described the area as being in the middle of nowhere. Now, the golf club, which hosts the Memorial Tournament, is in a thriving community. The Memorial Tournament generates more than $35 million a year in economic impact.

“When all is said and done, this will be a course we hope you will see on TV,” Fralinger said. “It is a course that will be designed and built to be on TV.”

The utilities that are running through the course will support hosting a PGA Tour type event, Fralinger said, adding it will be able to handle the “stadium-type seating” that is needed for such events.

“Further, the prospect that the course could host future national amateur or professional tournaments is a real possibility,” Fanucci said. “If this were to happen, the secondary effect on other Vineland businesses, including lodging, local restaurants, bars, gas stations, retail stores and other attractions, could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy for a single event.”

In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel.

“Golf is a $100 billion industry in the United States,” Fanucci said. “When you combine this fact with two sports icons like Mike Trout and Tiger Woods and two very successful local entrepreneurs like John and Lorie Ruga, you have a powerful combination as evidenced by the national publicity the announcement of the project generated.”