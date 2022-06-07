Trio of swimmers rescued from riptide off Stone Harbor

STONE HARBOR — Three swimmers were returned to shore safely after a riptide dragged them into deeper waters Monday, the borough's fire department said.
Emergency personnel were called to 96th Street and the beach around 6 p.m. Once on the beach, two firefighters entered the water as swimmers along with borough police officers, the fire department said.
The rescuers assessed the trapped swimmers in the water, after which a wave runner crew returned each swimmer to shore through three trips.
Once on shore, the swimmers were assessed further by the ambulance squad, the fire department said.
One swimmer was treated on scene by Avalon emergency medical services, the fire department said.
The fire department did not say if any of the rescued swimmers suffered any serious injuries.
Monday's rescue was the second in two weeks at that location. Those swimmers were also rescued safely, the fire department said.
The fire department is reminding the public to only swim at guarded beaches when lifeguards are present and to stay cautious of potentially dangerous riptides.
