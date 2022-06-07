 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trio of swimmers rescued from riptide off Stone Harbor

  • 0
Stone Harbor Beachgoers 2018.jpg

Beachgoers crowd a beach in Stone Harbor in 2018.

 Press archives

STONE HARBOR — Three swimmers were returned to shore safely after a riptide dragged them into deeper waters Monday, the borough's fire department said.

Emergency personnel were called to 96th Street and the beach around 6 p.m. Once on the beach, two firefighters entered the water as swimmers along with borough police officers, the fire department said.

The rescuers assessed the trapped swimmers in the water, after which a wave runner crew returned each swimmer to shore through three trips.

Once on shore, the swimmers were assessed further by the ambulance squad, the fire department said.

One swimmer was treated on scene by Avalon emergency medical services, the fire department said.

The fire department did not say if any of the rescued swimmers suffered any serious injuries.

Monday's rescue was the second in two weeks at that location. Those swimmers were also rescued safely, the fire department said.

People are also reading…

The fire department is reminding the public to only swim at guarded beaches when lifeguards are present and to stay cautious of potentially dangerous riptides.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL welcomes the first openly transgender cheerleader

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News