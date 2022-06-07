Trio of swimmers rescued from rip current off Stone Harbor

STONE HARBOR — Three swimmers were returned to shore safely after a rip current dragged them into deeper waters Monday, the borough's Fire Department said.

Emergency personnel were called to 96th Street and the beach about 6 p.m. Once on the beach, two firefighters entered the water along with borough police officers, the Fire Department said.

The rescuers assessed the trapped swimmers in the water, after which a personal watercraft crew returned each swimmer to shore.

Once on shore, the swimmers were assessed further by the ambulance squad, the Fire Department said.

One swimmer was treated at the scene by Avalon emergency medical services, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department did not say whether any of the rescued swimmers suffered serious injuries.

Monday's rescue was the second in two weeks at that location. Those swimmers were also rescued safely, the Fire Department said.

Bathers are urged to swim only at guarded beaches when lifeguards are present and to stay cautious of potentially dangerous rip currents.

