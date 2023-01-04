Trio involved in Absecon's 9/11 Memorial named Citizens of the Year

ABSECON — Jim Smith, Ed Vincent and Butch Stewart, three men instrumental in constructing a large 9/11 memorial at Heritage Park, are the city's Citizens of the Year for 2022.

All three men will be honored during a ceremony at the Villa Rifici restaurant off the White Horse Pike on Jan. 24, said Lynn Caterson, a coordinator of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the program.

Smith and Vincent recently passed away, Caterson said, and will be recognized posthumously.

The city's Citizen of the Year award is an annual tradition, highlighting residents for their work in the community without holding public office. Each is given a personal award, and their names are featured in a plaque at the entrance of City Hall off Mill Road.

A monetary donation also goes to a charity of their choice.

The men helped in efforts to build a high-standing memorial visible to motorists passing by the park from Mill Road.

The memorial features two 19-foot replica towers made of aluminum, as well as a steel beam recovered from rubble of the towers after they fell from the New York City skyline during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.

The city dedicated the memorial in 2016.