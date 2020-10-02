Trick-or-treating times set for Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Trick-or-treating is on for township residents, officials said Thursday.

In a letter to residents, police Chief Donna Higbee said the annual Halloween rite of passage will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

"I believe that the decision to allow children to trick-or-treat falls upon their parents/guardians and as such it would not be appropriate for me to cancel Halloween at this time," Higbee said. "With that being said, we are still under coronavirus restrictions with respect to certain things, but I strongly believe you are all educated enough at this point to decide what is best for your own children."

For residents who do not want to participate, Higbee said to "utilize the age-old unspoken rule of turning off your porch light and not answering your door."

"I am asking all parents/guardians to accompany their children or please explain this common courtesy to them so that everyone can feel safe in their own home while still allowing others to participate if they feel they would like to," she said. "Follow all CDC guidelines with respect to sanitizing hands, social distancing and wearing masks where appropriate."

Several South Jersey communities have announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.