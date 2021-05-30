Trial lawyer Andy Stern, advocate in Salvation Army collapse case, dies in Longport accident

Stern often took on high-profile cases. He was lead trial lawyer in the case of victims who died in 2019 in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max, and he won a $100 million medical malpractice case in 2000.

In 2017, he represented Mariya Plekan — the woman trapped for 13 hours in rubble after the collapse of the Salvation Army store on Market Street in Center City in 2013 — in a civil suit over the collapse, which killed six people.

In total, the survivors of the collapse and families of the deceased received $227 million in a settlement, the largest ever in the state. Plekan, who suffered serious injuries, including the amputation of both her legs and ongoing breathing and kidney problems, received $95.6 million herself.

Later, with George Anastasia, a former Inquirer reporter, Stern published a book, Justice Under the Rubble, about his experience trying the case.

Anastasia said he'd been familiar with Stern, already a high-profile litigator, before they began working on the book, but got to know him better as they pieced together Stern's recollections of the trial and his thoughts on the legal process that ultimately won his client a record settlement. He said he was struck by Stern's care for Plekan — concern that went far beyond simply winning in court.