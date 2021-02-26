Tri-State Black HIstory Awards postponed from Feb. 27 to July 31

Creative Multi Media's 2021 virtual Tri-State Black History Awards Show has been postponed from Feb. 27 to July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creative Multi Media began producing the Tri-State Black History Awards program in 2016. The founders, Atlantic City resident and former Club Harlem singer Angela Burton and her sister, Saundra Ad, felt a need to thank those who have unselfishly given back to those communities that they have worked with over the years.

"We are heartbroken and know this is a very challenging time for everyone and appreciate your understanding and support," Burton said. "We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."

It is hoped that the summer date will allow for an outdoor venue, and that the organization will be able to increase its capacity with a hybrid of live performances and virtual, Burton said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Childrens Rain Boots. Tickets already purchased are non-refundable and can be used for the rescheduled date.

Last year, the event was held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28, at the All Wars Memorial Building, Soldiers Home, in Atlantic City.