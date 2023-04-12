MAYS LANDING — A Trenton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a weapon after state police stopped him speeding on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Carelton Priester, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun. In exchange for his plea, he got a sentence recommendation of three years in state prison, and will not be eligible for parole for a year.
Priester was stopped in his 2010 black Volvo XC60 with two other people when he was pulled over by state police for speeding eastbound around Hamilton Township on the expressway, the prosecutor's office said in a press release.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, loaded with seven hollow-point rounds under the front passenger seat.
Priester admitted to possessing and owning the gun. He will be sentenced on June 15 before Superior Court Judge Honorable Bernard E. DeLury Jr. according to the prosecutor's office.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
