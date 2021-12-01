Trees return to Ocean City beachfront for the holidays

OCEAN CITY — The popular beachfront holiday trees are back in Ocean City for 2021.

What started as a whim in 2019 and grew into a pandemic phenomenon last year now seems set to become a tradition.

City resident Sue McElwee said she and two other women put the first tree up at North Street in 2019 as a backdrop for family Christmas photos, sticking it in the sand like a beach umbrella. They decided to leave it in place for others to enjoy, and word of the tree quickly spread through social media. Its presence on the beach received such a positive response, they thought they’d do it again the next year.

In 2020, COVID-weary families looking for a safe, out-of-the-house destination and a symbol of hope at the close of a rough year flocked to the North Street site, which by then had been joined by a new tree at 55th Street put in place by a different family.

Last winter, and for this year, the trees are more carefully secured, with tree stands buried under the sand to better anchor the trees in the December winds.

“It’s a cool tradition to have down here,” said McElwee. “It’s so simple and people really seem to enjoy it.”