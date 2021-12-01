Trees return to Ocean City beachfront for the holidays

OCEAN CITY — The popular beachfront holiday trees are back in Ocean City for 2021.
What started as a whim in 2019 and grew into a pandemic phenomenon last year now seems set to become a tradition.
City resident Sue McElwee said she and two other women put the first tree up at North Street in 2019 as a backdrop for family Christmas photos, sticking it in the sand like a beach umbrella. They decided to leave it in place for others to enjoy, and word of the tree quickly spread through social media. Its presence on the beach received such a positive response, they thought they’d do it again the next year.
In 2020, COVID-weary families looking for a safe, out-of-the-house destination and a symbol of hope at the close of a rough year flocked to the North Street site, which by then had been joined by a new tree at 55th Street put in place by a different family.
Last winter, and for this year, the trees are more carefully secured, with tree stands buried under the sand to better anchor the trees in the December winds.
“It’s a cool tradition to have down here,” said McElwee. “It’s so simple and people really seem to enjoy it.”
There is also a tree on the beach at 21st Street, this one dedicated to pets. Each one was put in place by residents, without the participation of the city. Visitors draw on clam shells for ornaments, which are hung on the trees or placed around the base.
“We can’t keep up with the demand for shells,” McElwee said.
She believes people were hungry for something to feel good about last year, not to mention the chance to see some living people outside of a remote meeting or a binge-ready Netflix series.
“People really appreciated the small things,” she said.
The tree at 55th Street includes a sign requesting that only natural materials be used. At North Street and 55th Street, there are shells already there, waiting to be decorated. The North Street tree is lit at night, McElwee said.
“I try to suggest people use ocean-friendly stuff (for decoration), but it’s hard when we hang lights,” she said.
She plans to leave the tree in place at North Street until after New Year’s Day, when Ocean City expects crowds for the return of its First Night event in multiple venues for New Year’s Eve and the First Day schedule, which includes downtown shopping, a 5K run on the Boardwalk and the First Day at the Beach, which includes a dip into the ocean Jan. 1.
McElwee said she loves the way other families have created their own holiday traditions around the beachfront trees. She said she hears new stories every time she stops by the beach at North Street.
Originally from Pennsylvania and summer visitors to the beach, the McElwee family now lives year-round in Ocean City.
“This is our second year down here,” she said, adding that her children love the ocean.
