Tree-planting event set for Wednesday in Atlantic City's Fisherman’s Park
ATLANTIC CITY — A tree-planting event is set for Wednesday in the city’s Fisherman’s Park, officials said Tuesday.

The Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee will be hosting the event with the state Tree Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon at the park, located at Massachusetts and Melrose avenues, according to a news release from the city.

Fifteen shore-tolerant shade trees will be planted by residents and local volunteers, officials said. Funding for the project was supplied by the Atlantic City Community Fund.

The rain date for the event is Oct. 14.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

