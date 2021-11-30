Tree lighting ceremony to honor missing Bridgeton girl

BRIDGETON — The family of Dulce Maria Alavez will hold a tree lighting ceremony Dec. 18, hoping that finding the child would be their "Christmas miracle."

The event, according to a post in the "Justice for Dulce Maria Alavez" Facebook group, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at City Park, where the girl was last seen in September 2019. Masks will be required.

This will be the family's third Christmas without the child.

Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her then 3-year-old brother in the park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.

Since Dulce's disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

"Law enforcement continues to pursue all leads in its quest to locate Dulce," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a news release in September prior to a silent march for Dulce on the two-year anniversary of her disappearance.