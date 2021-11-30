Tree lighting ceremony planned to honor missing Bridgeton girl

BRIDGETON — The family of Dulce Maria Alavez will hold a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, hoping that finding the child would be their "Christmas miracle."

The event, according to a report by NJ.com, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Bridgeton City Park, where the girl was last seen in September of 2019.

This will be the family's third Christmas without the child.

Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her then 3-year-old brother in the park.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.

Her story grabbed the attention of many in South Jersey, especially those in Cumberland County. It reminded them of Billy Jones, who went missing Dec. 17, 1962, and still hasn’t been found.

Since Dulce's disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.