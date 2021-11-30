Tree lighting ceremony planned to honor missing Bridgeton girl

BRIDGETON — The family of Dulce Maria Alavez will hold a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, hoping that finding the child would be their "Christmas miracle."
The event, according to a report by NJ.com, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Bridgeton City Park, where the girl was last seen in September of 2019.
This will be the family's third Christmas without the child.
Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her then 3-year-old brother in the park.
State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.
Her story grabbed the attention of many in South Jersey, especially those in Cumberland County. It reminded them of Billy Jones, who went missing Dec. 17, 1962, and still hasn’t been found.
Since Dulce's disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.
"Law enforcement continues to pursue all leads in its quest to locate Dulce," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a news release in September prior to a silent march for Dulce on the two-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Last week, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released an updated rendering of Dulce, depicting her as a 7-year-old. Her disappearance remains under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, Bridgeton police, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with information may call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips; or visit the Prosecutor’s Office tip site at ccpo.tips. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411. Include “Bridgeton” or “CCPOTIP” in the subtext.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
