Tree at old Absecon ballfields comes down amid public displeasure

ABSECON — A handful of annoyed residents watched from a sidewalk on New Jersey Avenue as a beloved tree, described as the last landmark of the city’s old ballfields, was torn down, placed into a chipper and reduced to sawdust.

“There’s a lot of memories about that tree,” said Bill Link, who watched as the top half of the tree came down about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He said he’s heard the tree may be over 100 years old.

By Wednesday afternoon, the large tree had been reduced to small logs, a pile of dirt the only marker to indicate where it had been.

The tree was demolished to make way for Phase 2 of a redevelopment plan for the open field.

New plans were approved by the city’s Planning Board last week for White Horse Wine & Spirits to move east on the White Horse Pike to its own building, vacating its current location in a city shopping plaza, Marketplace of Absecon.

White Horse’s proposed building would be 25,000 square feet, 1,380 of which would be designated a café-sitting area.

A two-story office building of about 7,400 square feet is also included in the latest plans for the strip of land that has been vacant for almost 20 years, Planning Board Secretary Tina Lawler said.

The field was once the city’s sports complex, filled with baseball fields and the field for the Absecon Blue Devils youth football program.

Councilman Nick LaRotonda said the city is looking to expand business and create tax ratables as it seeks new revenue streams.

Planning Board officials questioned whether the tree could be saved, but it was ultimately decided it would need to come down if the project were to proceed, Lawler said.

“I’m pretty sure when the redevelopment agreement was entered into with the city, it came up and was decided it couldn’t be kept,” Lawler said.

Stephen Nehmad, the attorney representing the developer, Absecon Urban Renewal LLC, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Racial slur apparently used by adult at Pleasantville High School PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in whic…

Rick Esposito, a former arborist and former certified tree expert from Galloway Township, had advocated for the tree’s preservation.

He said he believed developers rushed to cut the tree down Wednesday to head off the public controversy that had grown around the issue.

Posts about the tree on an Absecon Facebook page had drawn dozens of comments with residents split on what should be done.

Many said the tree is one of the only pieces left of the old ballfields and therefore had nostalgic value.

Esposito said passersby he met at the site Wednesday were upset, with one woman brought to tears.

Although he understood the tree was on private property and sympathized with the city’s commercial interests, Esposito said it was hypocritical for politicians who have campaigned on preservation to not have done more. He said the tree was an ecological benefit for the city that was a place for squirrels, birds and other wildlife.

Atlantic County traffic advisories take effect Monday Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories set to take effect Monday:

He added he felt particularly let down by Democrats whose commitment to fighting global warming should have prompted them to be more proactive about tree preservation. Trees can reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by absorbing carbon dioxide.

Mayor Kim Horton did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

“I believe it puts the foot in the mouth of every politician that’s preaching about greenhouse gases and emissions and stuff,” Esposito said.

There was mention on the Absecon community page on Facebook about the possibility of lumber from the tree being incorporated into the new development — something Esposito said he would welcome. He added he was interested in pushing for legislation in Trenton that could help towns better protect their large trees.

“I’m not bitter — I mean I am bitter, but I’m more realist, and I’d like to make the best out of the situation and would love to see the wood used in a positive manner,” Esposito said.

He compared the loss of the tree to the loss of the old Absecon firehouse, which was demolished in April 2021.

Galloway Township Council unveils marijuana zoning, new budget The changes were prompted by a review from the state Pinelands Commission that determined th…

“(The firehouse) was a man-made object that was there for 64 years,” Esposito said. “(The tree) was God’s gift to Absecon.”

Staff Writer Christopher Doyle contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.