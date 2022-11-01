Travel for Venice Park residents just got a little easier with reopening of bridge

On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. The Mayor mentioned that his administrationn says what it means and means what it says in regards to completion of projects like the bridge.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. Augusta Garrett, President of the Venice Park Civic Association addresses the crowd.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. Venice Park resident of 6 years Jeff Blackwell was happy that the bridge was reopening and that it would benefit the senior community greatly in the area.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. Director of Engineering Uzoma Ahiarakwe mentioning that the bridge went up relatively fast and under a year.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. Augusta Garrett, President of the Venice Park Civic Association addresses the crowd.
On November 1, 2022, In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the reopening of the “First” Bridge on Ohio Ave. The Mayor drove his vehicle over the bridge for the inaugural ride.
ATLANTIC CITY — It's getting a little easier for people in the Venice Park neighborhood to get around.
Since December, residents have had to deal with a detour because of the closure of the First Bridge. On Tuesday, the city reopened the North Ohio Avenue bridge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"We were definitely looking forward to it," said Augusta Garrett, president of the Venice Park Civic Association, who said residents have been complaining for decades to numerous administrations about how the bridges in the neighborhood were in dire need of replacement.
The bridge allows vehicles to get from the Atlantic City Expressway to the Venice Park neighborhood.
Residents of the area only had one way in and out of the neighborhood while the project was ongoing. Ohio Avenue from East Riverside Drive to Horace Bryant Jr. Drive had been closed, with boards and detour signs placed near the bridge directing traffic to Route 30.
ATLANTIC CITY — A long-sought-after replacement of a Venice Park bridge will begin Monday.
The First Venice Park Bridge, which goes over Penrose Canal, was built in 1969. A 2013 inspection by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory deemed it in need of replacement, along with the Second Bridge at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., who presided over the ribbon cutting, along with the city's engineer, Uzo Ahiarakwe, said Venice Park residents will be able to get into the city seven minutes faster now that one of the two bridges in the neighborhood is open.
Small also said the city was committed to fixing and reconstructing the Second Bridge, which should be done within the next year and a half.
The city began a quest for the bridges’ replacement in 2016 after officials classified them as "critical needs" in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
In 2018, the state Department of Transportation awarded the city $2 million to cover expenses for the bridges’ replacement, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority gave an additional $400,000.
