Trash contract will mean a tax increase in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — It looks like Ocean City property owners will see a tax rate increase after all, as the city moves to cover $770,000 in additional costs for trash and recycling collection through the end of this year.

City Councilman Tom Rotondi called the change an election-year bait-and-switch, holding off on announcing the rate increase until after the May non-partisan election, in which city voters decided on the mayor and three of the seven council seats.

City administrator George Savastano said amending the budget and negotiating a settlement with the trash company was the best of several bad options.

“We’re clearly not happy with this,” Savastano said at the Thursday City Council meeting.

Gold Medal Environmental had asked for $1.4 million more than its original contract for residential trash and recycling collection in the city, citing increased gas prices, inflation, and a tough labor market where hourly wages have quickly climbed. Without additional funds, company officials argued, trash would not be collected.

City officials reacted angrily, describing it as an effort to hold the city taxpayers hostage.

Savastano said the company’s original bid was significantly lower than other bidders when the contract was approved more than four years ago, and added that fuel costs are 250% what they were a year and a half ago.

Earlier this month, City Council delayed a final vote on an $88.8 million budget, which kept the tax rate stable from the year before, at 47.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

The increase is about 7/10ths of a cent on the tax rate, city auditor Leon Costello said at the meeting. For the owner of a home assessed at $600,000, that amounts to an increase in municipal taxes of $41.33 for the year, he said.

City finance director Frank Donato said he has already included as much surplus in this year’s budget as he believes is responsible, and that cuts to departments have already been made. He recommended council increase the tax rate rather than trying to move money around in the budget as proposed.

On Thursday, council approved a resolution to add the additional cost to the budget for this year. Because that is a change of more than 10% of a line item, the budget will need to be advertised again and a new public hearing is needed before a final vote, Costello said.

That is planned for June 9.

“We cannot adopt this budget tonight,” Costello said.

At the meeting, Rotondi was the lone vote against the resolution amending the budget. He suggested the city administration should have let the public know there would likely be a tax rate increase in March.

“I just think it’s a bait-and-switch. With a little transparency and honestly, I wouldn’t have a problem voting for this,” he said.

A resident who spoke at the same meeting said the administration gave Gold Medal everything it wanted.

Far from it, Savastano said. He told council members that the company was far from happy with the settlement, which came in a little over half of what was requested. He added that council was informed at every step in the process.

“Everything was as transparent as we could possibly make it,” Savastano said. He said the city had considered canceling the contract, what he described as the “North Wildwood option” after that community said it would not pay more than its contract for trash collection this year.

But with summer on its way, that was not the most responsible option for the city, Savastano said.

City Council president Bob Barr praised Savastano’s efforts on the negotiation, along with those of city attorney Dorothy McCrosson.

According to Savastano, the additional money will cover the contract until the end of this year. It was originally set to run until the end of January. The city will go out to bid for a new contract for 2023.

Some members of council also called for the administration to explore the possibility of the city collecting its own trash. Setting up a new city department could be a considerable expense, and would require the purchase of additional equipment and hiring more personnel.

Council members asked for a cost analysis exploring what it would take compared to contracting out for trash collection.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

