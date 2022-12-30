Trash an issue for Atlantic City residents, visitors

ATLANTIC CITY — Thomas Brown says he witnesses littering all day, every day.

“The parking lot behind my residence is basically a dump, and business owners rarely clean it up,” said Brown, who lives in an apartment above a store at Atlantic Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Each of the complex’s six apartment buildings has one tiny trash bin and no recycling bins.

Brown said the trash that builds up behind his home attracts homeless people, addicts and even sea gulls, with the people constantly going into the bins hoping to find something to pawn or eat.

“Personally, I hate going to my car with my children and being startled by a trash digger,” said Brown, 33, who works security overnight at a casino and has the same problem dealing with people digging through the trash as he is going to and coming home from work.

Brown said the trash behind his home is pretty bad, but he sees the most trash in alleyways, parking lots and, of course, next to large Dumpsters, instead of in them — “furniture, clothes, you name it.”

For years, residents have complained about trash. Trash collection and the cleaning up of vacant lots have been discussed during the city’s recently launched CitiStat meetings, which focus on improving quality-of-life issues through the use of data and resident feedback. City officials said they are working to keep the city as clean as possible for both residents and visitors.

Andrew Kramer, a spokesperson for the city, said officials get complaints about trash and litter on a daily basis.

“Residential sections of the city seem to accumulate an abundance of trash,” said Kramer. “We believe this is due to improper disposal. Trash receptacles are not properly being utilized.”

But trash wasn’t always an issue in the city, said resident James Lacey, 55.

“It started in the 2000s,” said Lacey. “The avenues never used to be like this.”

When the city was clean, it was a tourism mecca.

“Now, people don’t even want to bring their kids to the city because it’s so dirty,” Lacey said. “They see it, too.”

Lacey pointed to the area on Tennessee Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues where two full, white, transparent garbage bags balanced on top of each other next to a black trashcan last week. As he spoke, some scraps of paper drifted in the air from the trash pile, floating across the street.

Some heavily trafficked tourist spots, such as Tanger Outlets The Walk, that have their own trash mitigation crew, or the casinos, are better policed, he said.

But even if that same work was done away from the tourist zones, it still comes down to people littering.

Enforcement is critical, Lacey said.

“They see it happening, they know it’s happening and they still don’t do nothing. They lie about everything,” said Lacey, frustrated. “That’s why people run around doing anything they want. It starts from the top.”

City residents have mentioned trash as a major issue during the recent CitiStat meetings.

The meetings happen once every two weeks at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus. The meetings are designed so department heads report on their activities to residents to maximize their accountability, while allowing residents and others to directly report potholes, streetlights that don’t work, trash collection, code enforcement and other quality-of-life issues.

“Working together with the community will allow Atlantic City to be a cleaner city,” said Kramer. “That’s why we started our Project Clean initiative earlier this year where our Department of Public Works crews went to a different ward each day to educate the residents and encourage them to keep their neighborhood and our community clean.”

Lacey said the Uptown apartment building where he lives does a good job with trash mitigation. But government housing, like the Inlet Towers Apartments on North New Hampshire Avenue, the Lighthouse Plaza Apartments on South Vermont Avenue and Altman Terrace on Arctic Avenue have the worst trash mitigation, he said.

Every time he visits a friend at Altman Terrace, the trash disposals are stuffed and the smell of garbage fills the hallways, Lacey said.

In October, Mayor Marty Small Sr. called for a state of emergency for nine of the Atlantic City Housing Authority properties after trash overflow, lack of heat and hot water, and other deplorable living conditions were exposed at Stanley Holmes Village.

Residents said before public works came to clean up the trash, the containers were so overflowed that it was spilling out of receptacles, blowing around and littering the complex.

In the city’s neighborhoods, the Public Works Department deploys a vacuum machine that sucks up trash while it slowly makes its way down the streets, Kramer said.

Enforcement is often needed to have vehicles moved, although there are usually signs on the streets that say “No parking the 2nd or 4th Thursday of the month,” or something along those lines, during certain times for street cleaning.

“We are in the 1st Ward on Monday, Lower Chelsea section on Tuesday, Mississippi to Brighton Avenues on Wednesday, Westside and Venice Park is scheduled on Thursday, and Friday we clean MLK to Route 30,” said Kramer about street cleaning. “Again, this is weather and manpower permitting.”

Despite the city efforts, Lacey said more needs to be done.

“The city’s a dump,” said Lacey. “Every block you go on, you see trash. It’s obvious the city isn’t doing anything.”

How long it takes 50 common items to decompose How long it takes 50 common items to decompose Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years Monofilament fishing line: 600 years Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years Foamed plastic cups: 50 years Straws: 200 years Wet wipes: 100 years 6-pack holders: 450 years Tin: 50 years Tires: 2,000 years Nylon fishing nets: 40 years Nylon fabric: 30–40 years Plastic bottles: 450 years Cotton T-shirts: 6 months Wool socks: 1–5 years Synthetic fabric: over 100 years Aluminum cans: 80–100 years Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month Orange peels: 6 months Banana peels: up to 6 months Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years Rope: 3–14 months Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years Cotton gloves: 3 months Thread: 3–4 months Paper waste: 2–6 weeks Iron: several years Food waste: several months to several years Shoes: 25–40 years Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years Cardboard: 2 months Train tickets: 2 weeks Canvas: 1 year Paper towels: 2–4 weeks Waxed milk cartons: 3 months Non-waxed cartons: 5 years Disposable diapers: 500 years Rubber bands: up to 1 year Painted boards: 13 years Lumber: 10–15 years Plywood: 1–3 years Batteries: 100 years Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years Leather: 50 years Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years Apple cores: 2 months Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years Glass: over 1 million years Aluminum foil: never Styrofoam: never