Transmission line project in Cape May County means helicopter sightings in November

Atlantic City Electric is working on a transmission line for a project to improve service reliability between Middle Township and the Wildwoods, a spokeswoman said.

The Middle Township to Wildwoods Reliability project is set to begin in November and will continue into the middle of December, if weather conditions allow, Amber Burruezo said. Helicopters will take off from an assembly point on Route 47 and proceed to transport materials between Grassy Sound Island, in Middle Township, and Grassy Sound Channel, in West Wildwood.

Helicopters will carry wooden and steel poles, which can resist the winds of a category 3 hurricane, to replace the deteriorating poles.

The application of helicopters for transporting materials is an efficient and eco-friendly method to complete the project. The project will revamp four miles of transmission line, which stretches from the Wildwoods to Middle Township. The reconditioning will lead to better dependability for thousands of customers and a reduction in power outages said Burruezo.

To lessen the effects on the local area, reconstruction of the transmission line will be carried out in the off-season months. This anticipated date of completion for the project is May 2021.

This project is a part of an extensive campaign to modernize and improve South Jersey’s energy system, Burruezo said.