Transformation on the calendar for 2023, Small says in State of the City speech

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. entered the room in a light-up robot costume to make his 2023 State of the City speech Thursday afternoon.

He and another performer strutted around the room to music with the refrain, "The champ is here."

“Hint, I was dressed as a Transformer-like figure,” Small told the crowd of about 850 at Caesars Palladium Ballroom, after getting out of the costume and stepping to the microphone.

He made the speech at the Metropolitan Business and Citizens' Association's winter luncheon.

Small stood in front of a screen that said “City of Atlantic City, the Transformation Begins.”

"We are going to transform Bader Field into a multi-industry site that more than doubles our ratables base," Small said as he listed the ways he plans to be a transformational leader in 2023.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, said in a brief interview at the luncheon that a decision will be made public in 2023 about the future of Bader Field, but gave no further details.

The DCA, which oversees Atlantic City under a 2016 takeover law, has repeatedly refused to comment on whether it favors the $2.7 billion car-centric proposal by DEEM Enterprises, which Small favors, or the $3 billion, 10,000-unit rental housing project floated by Showboat hotel owner Bart Blatstein.

The department has also refused to comment on a proposal by former state Sen. William Gormley to turn the 143-acre historic former airport site into a public park for recreation and flood control, or about whether a competitive bid process is needed to determine the site's future.

Small listed multiple goals for each city department, including the finance department's goal of creating a budget with no property tax increase again this year.

He said it would be the fifth year in a row of avoiding property tax increases.

Major applause lines came when Small talked about road goals, such as synchronizing the traffic lights on Atlantic, Pacific, Baltic and Arctic avenues to move traffic more efficiently, and getting a grant-funded pothole repair truck it will share with a few other municipalities in a shared service agreement.

One goal for the administration, Small said, is to create a concierge office to help developers navigate approval processes.

The city now has 907 employees, up from 850 last year but much less than the 1,500 he said the city employed before the state takeover. The numbers went up to bring some departments to full staffing, he said. For example, seven new inspectors were hired to enforce regulations on short-term rental properties.

The engineering department will complete bulkhead projects in Gardner's Basin and lower Chelsea, Small said, and will start a bulkhead project in Ducktown as well as work at the Atlantis Avenue pumping station.

The state Department of Transportation plans to raise Route 40 and its intersection with West End Avenue, to lessen frequent flooding there that often closes the roads, Small said.

He said the $54 million project is fully funded with a mix of federal and state dollars.

And he celebrated Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement in his State of the State address this week that a $100 million fund will be created to help municipalities repair their boardwalks. Towns will have to apply and compete for funds.

In her remarks, Oliver said she will do what she can to help the city get the funds it needs for boardwalk revitalization, which is estimated to require at least $50 million.

"We will be fair in distribution of funds, but I am known to put my finger on the scale," Oliver said.

Twenty-eight city streets are due to be repaved in 2023, Small said, including Atlantic Avenue from Maine Avenue in the Inlet to Tennessee Avenue in midtown as part of the city's "road diet" project.

The road diet plan, which has many detractors including members of City Council, will cut Atlantic Avenue to one vehicle lane in each direction from two, and add a bike lane and more parking. It will also minimize left turn lanes.

"It's not just a diet, but also improved intersections, synchronized (traffic) lights, new curbing and sidewalks," Small said. "To those of you who are against this, how on Earth can we put $21 million worth of pressure on taxpayers when we are getting free money (for it) from the state and federal governments?

"Let’s take our chance and make it happen," Small said.

The Public Works Department is tasked with doing GIS mapping of all city streetlights to better respond to reports of broken lights, Small said.

It is also starting a "We see it, we cut it" campaign to empower city workers to clean up privately owned lots that are overgrown without waiting to give the owner a chance to do it first.

Small vowed that the Planning and Development Department will create a new city master plan, which is long overdue under state rules.

"Lieutenant Governor, you've got my word. The city will have a new master plan by the end of this year," Small said.

And the city is negotiating with Pleasantville to see whether it can run a consolidated municipal court with that nearby municipality to save money, he said.

The Health and Human Services Department is preparing to hire two social workers to help the city deal with homelessness, mental health and addiction issues, Small said. And it is looking to create a dog park for the city.

Two private developments generated big applause responses. They were the new Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City, expected to be open for Memorial Day — and the family entertainment business Dave and Buster's, which should open in July.

A major hotel chain is in negotiations with the owners of the former Atlantic Club casino, Small said, but no deal is finalized.