ATLANTIC CITY — The application period is open for 21 slots in a Wind Power Ready training program to prepare local residents for good-paying jobs operating and maintaining offshore wind farms.

"We want to reduce barriers to employment for women, Black and brown folks and those most harmed by pollution and environmental injustices," said Erik Antokal, director of workforce development for Ørsted.

To apply for the training program, visit rcsj.edu/WindTurbine and fill out an application form. The deadline is June 5, and the training program will run from July 31 to Dec. 22.

Priority will be given to Atlantic City residents, Antokal said, but slots are open to any New Jersey resident.

"Our residents are ready to take those high-paying jobs," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday during an announcement at the Carnegie Center. "We will make sure Atlantic City residents not only start the program, but finish the program."

The technical training is being run by Rowan College of South Jersey, with training locations in Atlantic City and in Sewell, Gloucester County, and the safety and sea survival training will be handled by Atlantic Cape Community College at its new wind education center in the city.

Those chosen for the training program will be paid $15 per hour during the six-month, full-time training period, and if they successfully complete it they will qualify for jobs starting at $65,000 a year, Antokal said.

"Now is the time to get in," said Mikkel Maehlisen, vice president of American operations for Ørsted.

He said the training will include traveling to the Midwest to learn on land-based wind turbines, then to New England to train on the company's small wind farm off Rhode Island for sea training.

"This is an incredibly important moment to mark our progress and why we care about offshore wind," said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which is also a partner in the training program.

"It's great for the environment, but it's about creating jobs and economic opportunity," Sullivan said. "This is a huge generational chance to create tens of thousands of new jobs from practically nothing. Let's get it right from an equity and inclusion perspective."

Pamela Venzke, chief corporate affairs officer for Ørsted, said the company envisioned a different type of jobs program.

"Not, 'We have jobs, come find them,'" Venzke said. "We're going to make a path to connect people from communities we are working in to those jobs."

The company's goal is to hire at least 40% of its wind technicians working on its two Ocean Wind farms being developed off Atlantic City from graduates of the training program, Venzke said.

It will include wraparound services "so they can go out, do hard work, without worrying about what’s happening at home," Venzke said.

Those wraparound services will be provided by another partner, the Center for Family Services, which has offices in Egg Harbor Township and throughout South Jersey.

The center will connect applicants, students and graduates to the services they need, including transportation, childcare, housing and more, said the Center for Family Services' Chief Program Officer Anna Payanzo Cotton.

There will also be many onshore jobs once Ørsted's operations and training center opens at the end of New Jersey and Delaware avenues in the Bungalow Park neighborhood, Maehlisen said. They include warehouse and office jobs.

Maehlisen said about 40 technicians will be needed in the Atlantic City location, and more training classes are possible.

"GE (General Electric) will supply some in the beginning," he said of technicians to help build the GE turbines.

Other wind farm developers such as Atlantic Shores could also start similar programs with Rowan and Atlantic Cape, Antokal said.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, be over 18, and be able to do math and read at an eighth to ninth grade level, Antokal said.

Successful applicants will train to service and maintain wind turbines for 25 years, Maehlisen said.

"They will be handed to us in operation, we will service, maintain and operate them for the lifetime of the asset," Maehlisen said.

As proposed, the plan for the 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind 1 is to build close to 100 wind turbines within a federal permitting area, which starts about 15 miles off the coast. The company hopes to have all its permits sometime this year so it can begin construction.

Two other projects are less far along.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will build a 1,510 megawatt farm off the coast between Long Beach Island and Atlantic City, and Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 2 will build 1,148 megawatts in another leasing area in federal waters southeast of Atlantic City.

