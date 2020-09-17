Routine, state-mandated inspections of three Cape May County bridges will necessitate lane closings in the coming days, and motorists should expect delays, county officials said Thursday.
Alternating lanes of traffic will allow an under-bridge platform truck to provide inspectors the biennial access they need and will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a county spokesperson said in a news release.
On Saturday, the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge in Avalon will be restricted to one alternating lane.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Roosevelt Boulevard Bridge in Ocean City will be restricted to one alternating lane.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Ludlams Thorofare Bridge in Sea Isle City will be restricted to one alternating lane.
All three locations will have flaggers present to direct traffic.
Harvey Cedars
A five-week repaving of Long Beach Boulevard will begin next week, Harvey Cedars officials said.
The first three weeks of the project, to start on or about Wednesday, will include work on the drainage system, according to a news release from borough police. The last two weeks will include milling and paving of the boulevard.
Throughout the project, residents will be informed of any street or easement closures, to give ample time to move vehicles if necessary, police said.
Any questions can be submitted to the borough Department of Public Works at 609-494-6905. Visit harveycedars.org for updates.
Egg Harbor Township
In other traffic news, on Monday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads in Egg Harbor Township will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to noon, with a detour in place, weather permitting.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
