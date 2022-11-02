 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic shift planned for stretch of Delilah Road on Friday

Atlantic City officials hosted an ribbon cutting for the reopening of the First Bridge, located on North Ohio Avenue, in the Venice Park section of the city, The bridge was closed to vehicle and foot traffic for about a year during its repair.

PLEASANTVILLE — Line striping on Delilah Road will likely interfere with traffic for about six hours Friday, Atlantic County officials said.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the traffic pattern will shift between Main Street and the White Horse Pike, weather permitting, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Drivers should plan accordingly or consider an alternate route.

— Eric Conklin

A North Korean missile lands close to the South Korea sea border

