Overnight traffic on Route 9 in both Ocean and Burlington counties will have to navigate lane closures this month while workers begin a paving project.
From 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and continuing nightly Monday through Friday for about one month, lane closures will change traffic patterns between Bay Avenue in Stafford Township and Ash Road in Bass River Township, the state Department of Transportation said.
Workers will remove raised pavement markers, striping and rumble strips, all of which is being done as a part of a $5.4 million, federally funded project to preserve about 10 miles of roadway on Route 9.
Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone.
