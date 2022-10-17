Traffic pattern changes coming to section of Route 55 in Vineland

VINELAND — Workers are preparing to close lanes and shoulders on Route 55 underneath the County Road 555 bridge on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The highway's southbound left lane and shoulder are scheduled to be closed overnight Monday, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. under the bridge.

The closure will be repeated for the northbound lane and shoulder on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Additionally, overhead, the bridge's lanes will be narrowed in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Friday. Each lane is expected to stay open during construction, DOT said.

The construction is part of an $8.1 million project funded by the federal government to repair the bridge's deck. Construction officials anticipate finishing their work by fall 2024, DOT said.

Motorists traveling over the bridge or underneath it on Route 55 are asked to use caution while proceeding through the work zone.

Traffic updates and information can be found at 511nj.org, as well as the DOT's social media pages.