Traffic over part of Somers Point-Longport Boulevard shifts for 6 months

Eastbound traffic over the Broad Thorofare bridge on Somers Point-Longport Boulevard has shifted while a painting and sandblasting project is finished, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
For six months, traffic will shift to the northern side of the road eastbound over the bridge. The change took effect Monday.
Traffic and access to the sidewalk will be maintained throughout the project, NJDOT said in a news release.
The project is part of a $27 million federally funded bridge painting contract to perform preventive maintenance on various state bridges.
Work periods may change depending on weather conditions, NJDOT said.
