Traffic lights return to full cycle starting April 30 in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Traffic signals will return to their full cycle beginning Friday within the city, police said Thursday.
WILDWOOD — A city man is facing weapon and drug charges after brandishing a weapon during an…
Police are asking motorists to use extra caution when driving for the next few weeks to adjust for this change.
GALLERY: Motorcyclists gather in Wildwood
