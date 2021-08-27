Traffic expected Sunday on White Horse Pike, Atlantic City for charity bike event; more advisories next week

Atlantic City police announced major traffic is to be expected along U.S. Route 30 on Sunday due to a charity bike ride.
The Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation is hosting its 34th annual "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" with the finish line set in Atlantic City.
Motorists should expect delays between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. along U.S. Route 30/Absecon Boulevard eastbound; Mediterranean Avenue between Delaware and New Jersey avenues; and New Jersey Avenue between Mediterranean Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Travelers are advised to use the Atlantic City Expressway, A.C. Connector and U.S. Route 322 as alternate routes.
Atlantic County also issued traffic advisories for next week:
Galloway Township
From Monday to Friday, Pomona Road will be closed to through traffic between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for county paving.
Ventnor
On Monday and Tuesday, an alternating single lane closure will be in affect on Dorset Avenue between Winchester and Edgewater avenues at the drawbridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a traffic shift will be in place, but two lanes will still be accessible.
Hammonton/Mullica Township
On Monday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect along Moss Mill Road at various locations between the White Horse Pike and Elwood Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, for county pavement repair and resurfacing.
On Tuesday, Moss Mill Road in Mullica Township will be closed to traffic at the intersection of Elwood Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Egg Harbor Township
Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.
Zion Road: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic patter will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
For a complete list of traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
