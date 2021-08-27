 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic expected Sunday on White Horse Pike, Atlantic City for charity bike event; more advisories next week
0 comments

Traffic expected Sunday on White Horse Pike, Atlantic City for charity bike event; more advisories next week

{{featured_button_text}}
Ben to the Shore Bike Tour

Thousands of cyclists coast through the finish line at New Jersey Avenue during the "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" on July 20, 2019. This year's event is Sunday, and traffic is expected on the White Horse Pike and parts of Atlantic City from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

 Press Archives

Atlantic City police announced major traffic is to be expected along U.S. Route 30 on Sunday due to a charity bike ride.

The Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation is hosting its 34th annual "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" with the finish line set in Atlantic City.

Motorists should expect delays between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. along U.S. Route 30/Absecon Boulevard eastbound; Mediterranean Avenue between Delaware and New Jersey avenues; and New Jersey Avenue between Mediterranean Avenue and the Boardwalk.

Travelers are advised to use the Atlantic City Expressway, A.C. Connector and U.S. Route 322 as alternate routes.

Atlantic County also issued traffic advisories for next week:

Galloway Township

From Monday to Friday, Pomona Road will be closed to through traffic between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for county paving.

Ventnor

On Monday and Tuesday, an alternating single lane closure will be in affect on Dorset Avenue between Winchester and Edgewater avenues at the drawbridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a traffic shift will be in place, but two lanes will still be accessible.

Hammonton/Mullica Township

On Monday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect along Moss Mill Road at various locations between the White Horse Pike and Elwood Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, for county pavement repair and resurfacing. 

On Tuesday, Moss Mill Road in Mullica Township will be closed to traffic at the intersection of Elwood Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Egg Harbor Township

Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Zion Road: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic patter will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

For a complete list of traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News