Traffic expected for Escape the Cape Triathlon on Sunday

Lower Township police issued a traffic advisory from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday during the eighth annual Escape the Cape Triathlon, which will take place at the Cape May Lewes-Ferry terminal.
All people living along Jonathan Hoffman, the West Cape May Bridge, New England Road, Stimpson Lane, Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and the Channel Apartments area can expect road closures. These areas south of the Canal should also expect closures: Seashore Road, Bayshore Road and Shunpike Road.
Those living along those routes are asked to use caution and plan to take an alternate route that morning. Residents are also asked to remove all trash and recycle cans from the street.
For more information, visit delmosports.com to view course details and schedules or download the DelMoSports Elite Events app.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.