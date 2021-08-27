Traffic expected for Escape the Cape Triathlon on Sunday

Lower Township police issued a traffic advisory from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday during the eighth annual Escape the Cape Triathlon, which will take place at the Cape May Lewes-Ferry terminal.

All people living along Jonathan Hoffman, the West Cape May Bridge, New England Road, Stimpson Lane, Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and the Channel Apartments area can expect road closures. These areas south of the Canal should also expect closures: Seashore Road, Bayshore Road and Shunpike Road.

Those living along those routes are asked to use caution and plan to take an alternate route that morning. Residents are also asked to remove all trash and recycle cans from the street.

For more information, visit delmosports.com to view course details and schedules or download the DelMoSports Elite Events app.

