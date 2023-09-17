A series of traffic advisories will be in place in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships starting Monday, officials said.

On Monday in EHT, delays are expected for English Creek Avenue between High School Drive and West Jersey Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, for mobile RPM installiation.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on English Creek Avenue between High School Drive and Dogwood Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for asphalt driveway installation.

Meanwhile, replacement of the Lakes Creek Bridge will cause a full detour for about three months beginning Monday. A full detour will be in effect on Bevis Mill Road between School House Lane and Robert Best Road for reconstruction and replacement of the bridge.

Local residents and businesses will have access to their properties, officials said in a news release. Police will be available to assist. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and exercise caution.

Hamilton Township

On Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect 24 hours a day on Weymouth Road near mile post 17.3 for county drainage improvements. Delays are expected. Motorists should reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through the work zone, or should seek an alternate route.

For more information, go to aclink.org.